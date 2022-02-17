TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Appeals Court has ruled in favor of a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who had once been charged with battery.

The court agreed with a lower court judge that Gregory Lacerra was standing his ground while making a 2019 arrest.

Lacerra and another deputy were trying to detain then 15-year-old Delucca Rolle at a Tamarac shopping plaza when Lacerra pepper sprayed and pushed the teen to the ground.

The Appeals Court sided with the lower court ruling that Rolle’s aggressive behavior justified Lacerra’s response.

