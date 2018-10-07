Florida AMBER Alert issued for 3-month-old in Sanford

(WSVN) - A Florida AMBER alert has been issued for a 3-month-old in Sanford, Fla.

Na’tori Mazion was last seen in the 400th block area of West Seminole Boulevard, Sunday.

Mazion is described as a black female with brown eyes and black hair.

She was wearing a pink and gray top with the word “princess” on it, as well as a pink tutu, a pink headband and clear jelly shoes.

The 3-month-old may be in the company of 31-year-old Tedrick Mazion.

PLEASE SHARE! Florida AMBER Alert issued for Na'tori Mazion, a black female, 0 years old, 1 foot 9 inches tall, last seen in Sanford may be traveling in a 2017, red Nissan Altima, Florida tag number 4ALWY. The car has silver rims and black tint. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/iZiWN1AFpr — FDLE (@fdlepio) October 7, 2018

The 31-year-old is described as a bald, black male with brown eyes and a beard, weighing approximately 230 pounds and standing at 6 feet one inches tall.

The two are said to possibly be traveling in a 2017 red Nissan Altima with the Florida tag 4ALWY. The vehicle has silver rims and black tint.

Anyone with information on the baby’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department at (407) 688-5070 or call 911.

