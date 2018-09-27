Florida Amber Alert canceled after 2 young children found safe in Texas

(WSVN) - The two Florida children in the center of Thursday night’s statewide Amber Alert have been found safe in Texas, authorities announced Friday.

The children, 7-year-old Brian Mejias and 6-year-old Gabriela Mejias, had last been seen in Suwannee County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert Thursday evening.

The details leading up to their disappearance were not immediately available. The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office shared on their Facebook page that they were located in Houston, Texas.

UPDATE: The Florida AMBER Alert for Brian and Gabriela Mejias has been canceled. The children were found safe. Thank you for sharing! — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 28, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.