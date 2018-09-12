Florence causes delays, canellations at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hurricane Florence approaches the Carolinas, travelers are dealing with delayed and cancelled flights.

So far, two flights, one to each of the Carolinas, were cancelled Wednesday morning at Miami International Airport. However, other passengers are now working diligently to change their travel plans.

Some have left earlier than anticipated while others are staying later than expected.

“Florence forced me to come two days earlier, ’cause I didn’t want to be trapped in all that during the flight and I thought I would get cancelled,” said Anthony Borgese, who is traveling from North Carolina.

“I went to Charlotte for a conference at the company, we have our headquarters there, and it was supposed to be a week meeting, but due to the hurricane coming, they said it’s better to leave Charlotte as soon as possible, and then I took the first flight to come to here,” said Pedro Rebero, who came from South Carolina.

However, not everyone is trying to get out of the area.

“Going to Charleston, going into the storm to help the family, get ’em packed up and then just boarded up so that they can be ready before the storm hits,” said Thomas Johnston, who is heading to South Carolina.

