Floodwater in Brickell recedes while Miami Gardens deals with lasting conditions

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several neighborhoods across South Florida have been left flooded as drivers and residents deal with Tropical Storm Eta’s aftermath.

Early Monday morning, vehicles in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood could be seen driving slow through the flooded streets, as those who frequent the area are familiar with the post-storm conditions.

7News cameras captured furniture in the standing water along Brickell Avenue and Southeast 13th Street.

Heavily flooded roads could also be seen in several cities across Broward County.

Cellphone video from earlier in the morning showed two women in scrubs getting out of a Mini Cooper that had stalled in the area.

One of the women told 7News she was shaken up and upset as this happened on her way to work.

When another car stalled in the area, a man got out of the vehicle, took off his shirt and started to push his vehicle out of the flooded street.

A good Samaritan nearby then got out of his own car to help the man push his car.

The good Samaritan said he did not know the man but it’s just in his nature to want to help.

Tow trucks have been frequenting the area and even had to tow away a City of Miami Police cruiser.

It was a completely different scene in Brickell by 12 p.m., as the floodwater was pumped out and the roadways were dry once again.

Residents in the area could be seen walking their dogs, biking and going for an afternoon run.

In Miami Gardens, however, residents are still dealing with standing water.

Homeowners along Northwest 35th Court and 180th Street said the area simply cannot handle anymore rain or else it will get into their homes.

When Ricardo Leyva was asked if he was worried if water could make its way inside of his home he said, “If it rains more, yes.”

A nearby canal’s banks have also burst, leading to the floodwater on the street becoming murky.

7News cameras captured the floodwater coming up to the front steps of homes.

“This is the result that we get from all this,” said resident Javier Vasquez. “I’ve been here 15 years, and this is the first time I see this like this.”

