MIAMI (WSVN) - The rain in South Florida has caused flooding and traffic delays in downtown Miami.

7News captured footage of flooding in the right lane of Biscayne Boulevard, where it is currently blocked off by barricades, Monday morning.

The flooded right-turn lane is on Northeast 11th Terrace which leads to the MacArthur Causeway that goes into Miami Beach.

Traffic might be seen due to cars avoiding the flooded lanes.

Street lights are out at Northeast Fourth Street on Biscayne Boulevard which may cause heavier traffic.

Drivers have been advised to use precautions driving on the roads.

