Flooding in Northwest Miami-Dade inundates local neighborhoods

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Wednesday started off as a day of downpours as Mother Nature opened the floodgates and soaked South Florida.

In Surfside, lightning damaged a home and chipped away at the roof of a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Chiffon Hill-Rainey, whose home was flooded, said, “I mean, at this point all I have to do is pray and deal with what I have to deal with.”

Hill Rainey’s home in Northwest Miami-Dade first flooded after heavy rain last week, and she spent days mopping up the mess.

Her neighborhood in the area of Northwest 102nd Street and 13th Avenue was soaked for days and some areas haven’t been dry since.

Wednesday’s rain added to the problem.

Stormy weather also created issues elsewhere.

Biscayne Boulevard flooded again, this time in the area of Northeast 114th Street.

A near by parking garage had a fountain shooting up from the drain.

In Surfside, it appears a house was hit by lightening.

One can see the corner of a chimney charred.

A downpour like this what Hill-Rainey doesn’t want to see in Northwest Miami-Dade, an area that has been holding water for more than a week.

Karla Espinosa, who lost everything in the flood, said, “Last week we had a flood and everything. I lost everything. I had a special needs job.”

The Espinosa family is now living in a hotel, trying to care for their 20-year-old special needs daughter.

Espinosa said, “It’s not easy for me.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.