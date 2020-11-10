Flooding caused by Eta lingers in Miami Gardens on Tuesday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Miami Gardens are still dealing with Tropical Storm Eta’s impact on Tuesday.

For Joan and Joseph Collier, it has been a few days since they’ve left their home.

Their son Kellon Collier came to check on them but doesn’t think his truck can make it down the road.

7News spoke to them over the phone.

“I need to get out,” said Joan.

“It’s always like that,” Kellon said. “Any rain over here it always floods because the water comes from this way, the water comes from that way and they don’t clean the middle drain.”

Their street off Northwest 22nd Avenue does get flooded, but it’s been almost two decades since they’ve seen it this bad.

“In 2002, we had a bad flood like that,” said Joseph.

Many in the area also agreed.

Daniel Hernandez, a resident of the Hialeah/Hialeah Gardens area, said he’s never seen this much water in the area.

“I was driving down 28th, and the canals are overflowing into the street. It’s getting ridiculous,” he said.

7SkyForce HD hovered over Shula’s Golf Club in Miami Lakes that could be seen covered with standing water.

There was a significant change, however, on Northwest 42nd Avenue just hours apart.

Early in the morning there was standing water from sidewalk to sidewalk with a stalled car, and later in the morning when the car was towed the street was nearly dry.

Even though several streets have dried up the same way, that is not the case for everyone.

“Yeah we’re waiting to see if someone can at least relieve the water,” said Kellon.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.