Flooded streets, power outages as thunderstorms batter Miami-Dade, Broward

MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a rainy and windy Cinco de Mayo in parts of South Florida, as strong thunderstorms moved across the state, causing heavy flooding and leaving thousands of people without power.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Miami-Dade County, as well as flood advisories for parts of central and southwest Miami-Dade County.

Loud thunderclaps had dogs howling in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, Sunday night.

Those headed out to Wynwood to celebrate encountered flooding in the area of Northwest 24th Street, making streets impassible and leaving some revelers stranded.

“There’s puddles, my shoes are wet, and this weather is trash,” said an area resident.

City of Miami Police said they’ve taken dozens of calls about flooding in the city.

Photos and videos posted to social media also show plenty of signs of strong winds, with limbs and trash cans scattered across streets.

The eerie sound of wind whistling through doors echoed across Dadeland Mall. Outside the shopping center, the parking lot looked more like a pond.

Interstate travel was treacherous as well. Blankets of rain made it look like nightfall at 4:20 p.m.

The guy riding the wave runner was moving to get back on shore😳 pic.twitter.com/Qa9I8Hx0Kh — Lynell McLeod (@m_i_a_m_i_3_0_5) May 5, 2019

Wipers were working overtime in Fort Lauderdale, too, as residents documented waves of rain and crashing thunder.

Sunday gave South Floridians a day full of downpours and an evening full of thunder and lightning.

Just after 9:20 p.m., Florida Power and Light reported 13,651 customers without power.

