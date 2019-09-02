Flooded roads, overcast skies in Broward, Palm Beach ahead of Dorian

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As they continued to monitor Hurricane Dorian’s path, residents in Broward and Palm Beach counties dealt with some flooding, overcast skies and, in some cases, a gray beach day.

Palm Beach County is currently under a hurricane watch, but that did not stop residents in Boca Raton from walking on a beach that is technically closed, Monday afternoon.

“It’s stir crazy in the house. Get a little fresh air and take a breath, change of scenery,” said Boca Raton resident Lori Arce.

Apparently, a lot of people had the same idea as they waited for the massive Category 4 storm.

“Yeah, it’s painfully slow. Hopefully it’s gonna — we’ll all skirt out of it,” said Arce.

Until then, surfers took advantage of the waves at Palmetto Park Road and A1A.

“It was rougher this morning. We came at 6 a.m., and it was pretty rough, but yeah, it’s great,” said Boca Raton resident Timmy Martin.

Boca Raton officials said there are no lifeguards on duty, so beachgoers are swimming at their own risk.

Dorian’s feeder bands caused heavy rainfall on Deerfield Beach, which is currently under a tropical storm watch.

7News cameras captured a pier that was barely visible due to the rain.

A time lapse of some outer bands from #HurricaneDorian hitting Deerfield Beach with a few rounds of rain. (@wsvn) pic.twitter.com/i84AICarfS — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) September 2, 2019

The inclement weather cleared on Monday afternoon, drawing beachgoers back to the sand and water.

“I came over just to surf, because the hurricane was going to be here,” said a beachgoer, “so, get some waves and head back before it pummels everything. Hopefully it doesn’t.”

Nevertheless, meteorologists indicated tropical storm conditions are still possible for parts of Broward County over the next 48 hours.

Business owners on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk boarded up and put down sandbags, Monday afternoon. They said they are not taking any chances.

When asked what concerns him about Dorian, business owner Denry Spencer replied, “Honestly, how slow it’s going because with more damage while it’s slowed down, the more we have to worry about, but once it picks up that speed and it takes off, I mean, I’m not trying to be rude, but there’s no problem after that. It’s passing us, you know?”

Down the street, the Broadwalk Restaurant remained open.

“Unfortunately it’s affecting us, but you have employees who need to make money, too, so we’re trying to keep it open as much as we can,” said employee Dennis DeAlmeida.

7News cameras captured resident Michael Jackson heading toward Hollywood Beach to catch some fish.

“Usually before a storm, the pressure goes down, and there’s bait, so I’m trying to fish for tarpon and snook,” he said.

But it wasn’t all fun on and near the water. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue posted video of heavy flooding near Las Olas Isles, off the Intracoastal Waterway.

Officials said the flooding is due to a king tide cycle. They urged residents to avoid the flooded areas as they battle king tides and a storm surge.

Meanwhile, what’s happening fewer than 200 miles away on the Abacos Islands lingered on the minds of many beachgoers.

“It’s, like, all I can think about is how bad the Bahamas got hit,” said Arce.

“I mean, I’m kind of hoping for the best,” said Boca Raton resident David Abir.

Broward officials said they have opened shelters at Atlantic Technical College, Monarch High School and Everglades High School. The one at Everglades High is pet-friendly.

A mandatory evacuation order remains in effect for Palm Beach County’s barrier islands.

