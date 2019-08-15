Flood Watch in effect for Broward and Miami Dade

Heavy rains are once again bringing flooding to areas in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

A Street Flood Watch for all of metropolitan Broward and Miami-Dade issued by the National Weather Service has been extended until 8 p.m., Friday.

Heavy rains are coming across U.S. 1 from West Perrine through Goulds and into Princeton in Miami-Dade. The Street Flood Advisory has been extended until 5 p.m., Thursday.

A Flash Flood Warning is also in effect for areas south of Sunset Drive in Miami-Dade all the way through Southwest 184th Street and from Southwest 97th Avenue to the east almost reaching Krome Avenue to the west. This warning remains in effect until 5:15 p.m., Thursday.

