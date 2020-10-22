Flood watch extended in Broward, Miami-Dade amid heavy downpours

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A street flood watch has been extended for all of Miami-Dade Country and metropolitan Broward County, as another day of heavy downpours across South Florida has left some roads looking like rivers.

7News cameras captured an SUV making its way down a flooded street, Thursday afternoon, in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood that tends to flood easily whenever there is heavy precipitation.

Area resident Alton Fiddler has placed several sandbags outside his home to prevent the waves of water from flooding his carport, but he said they’re not enough.

“Whenever somebody drives through and pushes the water, [I lay the sandbags] to stop it from coming straight in the carport, but it doesn’t really keep the water from coming in,” he said.

Rounds of waves battered Opa-Locka on Thursday as well.

Cameras showed employees holding umbrellas as they walked toward Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami to start their shifts.

Back in Fort Lauderdale, resident Jessie Schennett said it doesn’t take much for the water to back up.

“It’s been raining constantly, three days. It backed up then like it does now,” she said. “I normally buy some sandbags, but now the sandbag man says you can’t get the workers to put sand in the bags.”

Residents in this neighborhood are keeping an eye on the forecast in hopes that no more rain comes their way, but the flood watch has been extended until Friday at noon.

Meteorologists said an area of low pressure in the Caribbean Sea and high pressure to the north are to blame for the inclement weather. The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring this area of low pressure.

Rainfall totals between 7 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday show Homestead and Perrine with more than three inches of rain. Islamorada, Key West and Pompano saw more than two inches of rain.

Meteorologists said there is some chance the rainy weather will linger in the days ahead.

