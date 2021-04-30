Flood advisory issued in parts of Central Broward County due to persistent rainfall

(WSVN) - The Weather Service has issued a flood advisory after persistent rainfall over one area in Central Broward County.

The advisory has been put in place until 9:30 a.m., Friday.

One to two inches of rain have already fallen and reports of ongoing flooding in the area have been received.

Fort Lauderdale, Dania Beach, Hollywood are among the areas under the flood advisory.

