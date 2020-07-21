Floating Cinema featuring social distancing boats coming to Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A unique movie-watching experience is heading to South Florida.

Beyond Cinema, an Australian entertainment and event company announced that their Floating Cinema will be coming to Miami this fall.

According to the event page, screenings will happen from Sept. 9 to Sept. 13.

Organizers said the cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini boats, holding up to eight people per boat.

“Tickets will require you to purchase the whole boat to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only, and to allow for social distancing on and between boats,” the event page reads.

The movies to be aired will be a mix of “golden oldies” and new releases and will be announced when tickets go on sale.

Free popcorn will be provided for all attendees, and other snacks will be available for purchase.

