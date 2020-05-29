Flo Rida’s personal doctor tests patients for COVID-19 in mobile testing van

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A famous rapper’s doctor is helping local communities by testing people for COVID-19 and other viruses.

Dr. George Tabi, Flo Rida’s personal doctor, went around South Floirda in the Asktabs Mobile Wellness Center van on Friday.

The van is equipped to test patients for the coronavirus as well as other viruses.

Their goal is to get healthy people back to work at companies that are trying to reopen.

“So, if we’re able, at your convenience, to come to your home and test you for these respiratory viruses, and we’re able to treat you at your convenience without exposing you to many others that may have other problems, we think that would be the best solution going forward,” Tabi said.

The mobile site is a joint healthcare venture between the rapper and Tabi, and it can test up to 1,500 people per day.

