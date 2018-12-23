Flo Rida performs for 100 kids at Santa’s Enchanted Forest

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rapper Flo Rida took time away from the big stage to share a special Christmas celebration with 100 children at Santa’s Enchanted Forest.

The rapper performed for the kids at the Southwest Miami-Dade holiday theme park in Tropical Park, Saturday night.

The children came from several South Florida organizations like Big Dreams for Kids, FYFL, Future Leaders, Strong Arm Elite Track Club and 100 Black Men of South Florida Leadership Academy.

The organizations aim to help children in all aspects of their lives.

