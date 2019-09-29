FLL’s North Runway to reopen after renovations

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport officials are set to reopen their North Runway next week.

The airport will host a relaunch event on Tuesday.

The runway had been closed for months to undergo renovations. Part of the project includes a public art component that Broward County officials will reveal at the ceremony.

FLL is in the top 20 busiest airports in the country.

