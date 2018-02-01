FLL unveils updated security checkpoint

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A new security checkpoint was unveiled at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Thursday.

The new security checkpoint in Terminal 1 is part of Broward County’s $3.2 billion capital improvement and terminal modernization project.

Concourses A, B and C are now connected by a new corridor filled with more shopping and dining options — all leading to the new checkpoint.

