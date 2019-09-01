FLL to close Monday as Broward residents brace for Dorian

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Broward’s coastal and inland areas, under a Tropical Storm Watch due to Hurricane Dorian, have wasted no time in preparing for the massive Category 5 storm’s might.

Sunday night, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport announced it will close at noon on Monday.

Hours earlier, 7News cameras captured ideal an ideal beach day on Deerfield Beach. Beachgoers can enjoy the sand and surf, because at home they have everything they need for when Dorian’s outer bands are felt in Broward County.

“We’ve pretty much got all the necessities. We got the generator, gas, food, canned food,” said resident Riley Brodrick. “It’s better to be safer than sorry, of course.”

“We’re prepared. We’re Floridians. We know what we’re doing,” said resident Melissa DeCarvalho. “We’ve just gotta live life.”

Over the next two days, tropical strength winds of more than 70 mph could be whipping through Broward’s beaches.

Many beachside businesses are currently surrounded by sandbags, and that’s because Dorian could push in some storm surge just as South Florida is experiencing a king tide cycle.

In Hollywood, the Boardwalk was still bustling on Sunday, but the crowded restaurants will close if and when the weather worsens.

“We’re waiting until the last minute to see exactly what’s going to happen, if we’re going to close or not,” said a business owner. “Hopefully we don’t have to close.”

What’s closing for sure, though, is Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. All non Coast Guard-approved operations closed at 6 p.m.

Broward students who spent their weekend enjoying the last good beach days before they feel Dorian’s outer bands, won’t return to school for a few days. Broward County schools will be closed Monday for Labor Day and on Tuesday as well because of the likely severe weather.

Broward County courts will remain closed on Tuesday, as well as several city offices across the county, including Fort Lauderdale.

County leaders sent out a letter advising residents to refrain from putting out trash or recycling bags on Monday or Tuesday, since they will not be collected.

County leaders said Dorian will spare Broward a direct hit, but they stressed this is not a storm to take lightly.

As of Sunday evening, there are three special needs and one children’s special needs shelter now open in Broward County. Their locations are not made public, but residents looking to head there for the next 24 hours can reach out and register with the county.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.