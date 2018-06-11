FLL resolves data glitch that caused travel delays

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have resolved a data communication glitch that left travelers stranded, Monday evening.

The main issue involved data coming into the airport through its provider, AT&T, officials said.

The glitch affected check-in systems, causing potential delays for the following airlines:

Azul Brazilian Airlines

Spirit Airlines

Delta Airlines

JetBlue Airlines

Emirates Airlines

United Airlines

Travelers were left stuck for a few hours while technicians worked on getting the problem fixed.

“When we got here, we saw that there were the lineups, and they told us our flight was delayed because of that same data issue,” said traveler Alex Azoulay.

As of 10 p.m., the data issue was resolved and normal operations resumed. The airport advised travelers keep an eye on their flight status, as there may be residual delays.

