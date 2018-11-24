FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida airports have reported record-breaking numbers this week.

According to officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, more than 700,000 travelers will pass through their gates for Thanksgiving, a nine-percent increase from 2017.

Miami International Airport is also expecting more travelers for the holiday week.

Travelers said their experience this year was smooth sailing.

“Even the process of checking in versus other times that I’ve traveled during the holidays was very smooth,” said traveler Tamar McLaren. “It wasn’t chaotic, it wasn’t stressful. I was actually surprised.”

Officials at both airports said their busiest days will be this weekend and Monday, when most travelers return home.

