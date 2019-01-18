FLL delays as travelers brace for severe weather in Midwest, Northeast

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Travelers heading to Eastern Seaboard and Midwest states from South Florida will be dealing with severe winter weather this weekend, and a local airport is already experiencing dozens of flight delays.

Friday afternoon, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reported 35 delays, 23 arrivals and 12 departures. Most of those flights are headed to New York state.

Passengers at FLL are making a mad dash to get out before wicked weather hits their destination airports.

“I’ve heard some of it is pretty bad. There’s supposed to be not that good weather,” said traveler Rafael Quintero, who is flying to Boston.

New York-bound Joann DeGaglia said she hasn’t experienced any tie-ups at FLL.

“Not yet. It says I’m leaving on time, so we’ll see what happens,” she said.

Meteorologists said a massive storm will hit the Midwest and Northeast over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. Weather delays in and out of Boston and Chicago are expected.

Officials said they are keeping an eye on the radar.

“Every report we’ve seen so far says that once it starts snowing, it’s going to snow hard,” said Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

That’s why vacationers in South Florida said it’s a race to the runway to try to get home.

“When you’re up in the sky, you have to come down, so if you’re coming down to a storm, you don’t know what to expect,” said DeGaglia.

In Boston, residents are preparing to hunker down and rushing to the stores to purchase supplies they may need.

FLL travelers trying to reach New England said they’re taking the necessary measures to go home.

“We try to accommodate accordingly,” said Quintero. “Maybe flying out early, leaving earlier, stuff like that.”

The longest delay at FLL set flyers back more than an hour and a half. Airline officials urged travelers to check on their flight status before heading over to the airport.

