FLL conducts training drill to prepare for airport emergency

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A full-scale training exercise was held at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in case an emergency occurred.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue personnel helped coach airport employees on emergency and readiness procedures with a live simulation overnight Friday.

The “Operation Home Front” training drill was conducted to better prepare officers, airport operations personnel, and airline employees just in case an emergency like an active shooting unfolds.

Over 100 people participated in the drill.

