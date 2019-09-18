FLL-bound plane diverted to Tampa after cabin pressure issue; no injuries

TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Fla. (WSVN) – A Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale was diverted to Tampa after, airline officials said, the plane suffered a cabin pressurization irregularity during flight, causing its oxygen masks to deploy automatically.

The aircraft landed safely at Tampa International Airport, Wednesday night.

Airline officials said customers deplaned normally once the plane arrived at the airport.

A Delta Airlines spokesperson released a statement that read, “We apologize to our customers on flight 2353 from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale, which diverted to Tampa out of an abundance of caution and landed without incident following a cabin pressurization irregularity en route.”

Various social media posts showed the deployed oxygen masks inside of the plane.

Airline officials said that maintenance technicians are evaluating the aircraft.

No injuries were reported.

Delta said the customers will be driven by bus to Fort Lauderdale from Tampa.

