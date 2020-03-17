Flights from Europe down by half after expanded travel ban goes into effect

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - President Donald Trumps expanded travel ban has gone into effect which means only U.S. citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to fly into the United States from Europe.

Jessica Wooley and her fiance breathed a sigh of relief after landing in Miami International Airport just hours before the expanded travel ban went into effect.

“I just came here on my visa, so I was meant to move in May. I booked this flight at 5 p.m. on Saturday,” said Wooley. “It was obviously last minute — a bit of a panic. Wasn’t cheap, but yeah, you’ve got to do it, I suppose. Otherwise, my visa would’ve expired.”

Monday at midnight, the United Kingdom and Ireland were added to the list of restricted European countries.

Greg Chin, The Miami international Airport Communications and Digital Marketing Director said, “So, from those countries, only U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents can be on those flights.”

Miami International is one of only 13 airports across the U.S. where flights from Europe are allowed to land. Many travelers were seen in the airport wearing protective gear to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Passengers from Europe are prepared for increased screenings upon arrival.

“So, they’ll get a list of questions regarding their health — a few questions about how they’re feeling that day, if they feel like they have a fever, that kind of thing,” said Chin. “They’ll be greeted when they get off the flight from Europe, and they may get a random temperature check.”

Getting to the United States has been no routine task for travelers. There have been very few passengers on the few planes that have arrived so far.

“There’s not very many people there,” said Wooley. “It’s much quicker than I’ve ever had before when I’ve come through, and the flight, there was only 70 people on it.”

Officials said flights from Europe to MIA are down by about half. They said that is not necessarily bad news for Americans flying home.

“I was expecting a massive crowd with a jammed up amount of people and, basically, what was great is that they kept us on the flight, cool air conditioned, kept us all calm. said Peter Weisner, a passenger returning from Qatar. “We were probably delayed 35 to 40 minutes on the plane, and then they released us.”

Officials recommend that passengers check with their airline before arriving at the airport for further information.

