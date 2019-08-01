Flights delayed at MIA, FLL due to stormy weather

(WSVN) - Stormy weather conditions have caused several delays at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, respectively.

As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, as many as 167 flights have been delayed at FLL, some for as long as three hours.

A total of seven flights have since been cancelled.

Over at MIA, only four flight delays have been reported.

Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for possible schedule changes.

