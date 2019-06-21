FLFR responds to high rise with light smoke caused by mechanical failure

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to determine the source of light smoke at a high-rise building in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a first-alarm fire at the seven-floor office building along Southeast Sixth Street and Andrews Avenue, around 8 p.m., Friday.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters discovered light smoke coming from multiple floors.

Fire officials subsequently determined the smoke was caused by some kind of mechanical failure in the building.

No active fire was found at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

