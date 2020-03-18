FLFR: Person at living facility where elderly man died shows COVID-19 symptoms

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials, a person at an assisted living facility where an elderly man passed away a day prior is showing COVID-19 symptoms.

7News cameras were outside of the Atria Willow Wood Senior Living and Memory Care facility, located at 2855 W Commercial Blvd., Wednesday morning when rescue crews arrived on scene.

FLFR officials said one person at the facility was showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

The unidentified person was transported to an isolation facility and will be tested for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed a 77-year-old man who had significant underlying medical conditions died after testing positive for the virus.

Family members identified the man as Richard Curren.

Curren is the sixth COVID-19 related death in Florida, and the third death at the facility since Friday.