FLFR divers, cadaver dog search water after stolen van driven into canal

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A stolen van has been recovered after it was driven into a canal in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the Interstate 95 off-ramp near Port Everglades, at around 7 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where FLFR divers and a cadaver dog could be seen searching the water around the partially submerged van.

The cadaver dog at one point could be seen making its way across a ladder to search inside the van.

Police later said the van was intentionally driven into the water.

Rescue officials said no victims were located during the search.

The van has since been towed away from the scene.

