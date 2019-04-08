Flatbed truck stolen from SW Miami-Dade business

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two men who were caught on camera stealing a flatbed truck from a South Florida business.

The security footage captures the masked duo pulling into the parking lot of a tile company near Southwest 106th Avenue and 190th Street in a silver pickup truck, just after 10:45 p.m., Sunday.

One of the subjects is seen getting out of the silver pickup and hopping into a 2019 Isuzu flatbed truck valued at $60,000. He is seen driving off moments later.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

