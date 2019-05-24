Flash mob dances to Madonna songs to promote Miami Beach tour stop

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dancers broke out into a Madonna-themed flash mob to promote her Madame X tour stop in Miami later this year.

The dancers vogued their way across Lincoln Road in Miami Beach on Thursday as onlookers walked by.

Live Nation staged the event to bring attention to the pop icon’s shows at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in December.

Madame ❌ is excited to announce she is going on tour! 🎯 A theatre tour!! 👠 💃🏾🎤! This Fall. #jonasakerlund @diplo. Request your tickets now: https://t.co/3fa1Nh4ZEm pic.twitter.com/ZLT8nrCoUM — Madonna (@Madonna) May 6, 2019

The series of shows will run from Dec. 14 through Dec. 19.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.