HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A flash flood warning has been issued for Broward County Thursday night, leaving parts of the county flooded.

The National Weather Service issued the warning at around 9 p.m. for areas including Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines and Miramar until midnight.

Another round of storms could move in Friday.

Flooding and heavy rain could be seen from the Emerald Hills Neighborhood at North 46th Avenue and Sheridan Street.

Rain flooded the streets near Andrews Avenue near Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Heavy rain could also be seen in Hialeah Gardens, near Okeechobee Road in Miami-Dade County.

Drivers are advised to avoid driving in the heavy rain.

