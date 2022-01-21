HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A flash flood warning was issued for Broward County Thursday night, as rain left parts of the county flooded.

As of Friday morning, the warning has expired.

The National Weather Service issued the warning at around 9 p.m. for areas including Davie, Pembroke Pines, Dania Beach and Fort Lauderdale until midnight.

As for Miami-Dade County, a flood advisory was in place until 12:30 a.m., for areas including Miami Springs, North Miami Beach, parts of Hialeah and Opa-Locka as well as through Southeastern Broward County, including Hallandale Beach.

Another round of storms could move in Friday.

Flooding and heavy rain could be seen from the Emerald Hills Neighborhood at North 46th Avenue and Sheridan Street.

Rain flooded the streets near Andrews Avenue, near Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Heavy rain could also be seen in Hialeah Gardens, near Okeechobee Road in Miami-Dade County.

