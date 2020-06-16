Flanigan’s offering BOGO deal on ribs on Tuesday

(WSVN) - Flanigan’s is putting out a rare offer as many of their customers get used to transitioning from dining in to pick up and delivery methods.

On Tuesday only, from 11 a.m. until closing, customers who buy a half rack of ribs meal will receive an extra half rack meal free of charge.

Flanigan’s says the BOGO offer is for Curbside ToGo orders only, and the orders must be placed online or over the phone.

Buy one Half Rack Meal, get a second Half Rack Meal FREE. Today, June 16th only! 11 AM – Close. Curbside ToGo only. Limit of one BOGO per order. No coupon necessary. While supplies last. Orders MUST be placed online or by phone. 📸: boweryvour pic.twitter.com/qt488ewsM0 — FlanigansFL (@FlanigansFL) June 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.