Flamingo hatchling at Flamingo Gardens makes history

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby flamingo made a South Florida debut at Flamingo Gardens.

The wildlife sanctuary introduced the little one to the world after being born last week.

The flamingo’s birth made history for the wildlife sanctuary in Davie.

“On Aug. 1, we had our very first American Caribbean Flamingo born at the park in its entire existence,” said the curator of wildlife at Flamingo Gardens Laura Wyatt, “so we were very excited that our birds actually bred and had offspring of their own.”

This is only the second time in 15 years that the flamingos there have laid eggs, which made this hatchling that much more special.

