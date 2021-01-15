Flames spark next to home in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames broke out next to a Fort Lauderdale home.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to a large fire along Northeast 14th Avenue and Fourth Street, Friday.
Two sheds and backyard furniture had gone up in flames.
Officials believe it might have been started by a power line.
The backyard was destroyed, but crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the house.
Florida Power & Light responded to the scene, as well.
No injuries were reported.
