Flames spark next to home in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames broke out next to a Fort Lauderdale home.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to a large fire along Northeast 14th Avenue and Fourth Street, Friday.

Two sheds and backyard furniture had gone up in flames.

Officials believe it might have been started by a power line.

The backyard was destroyed, but crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the house.

Florida Power & Light responded to the scene, as well.

No injuries were reported.

