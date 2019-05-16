Flames pour out of Lauderhill home after kitchen fire

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A kitchen fire has caused flames to pour out of a Lauderhill home.

The fire happened at the home along Northwest 22nd Avenue, near 24th Street, at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue shared a photo on Twitter of the roof that had caved in from the heat.

A kitchen fire in the area of the 2200 block and NW 50th Ave sends one adult male with serious burns to his face to @BrowardHealth in serious condition. Fire is now out. #LAUDERHILL pic.twitter.com/nIaEEJPcC3 — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) May 16, 2019

Officials said cooking oil caught fire, and a man in the home tried to put it out by dousing it with water, which they said only made it worse.

He suffered burns on his face and was sent to the hospital.

