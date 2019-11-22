Flames break out inside Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a fire that erupted inside a home in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 11th Avenue and 17th Street just after 1:45 a.m., Friday.

Heavy flames could be seen coming from the roof of the home.

Rescue officials said the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire, even though initial call reported there were five victims trapped inside.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

