Flames break out at West Miami-Dade truck yard

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several vehicles have been left charred after a fire broke out in a West Miami-Dade truck yard.

Fifteen Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 14th Street and Milam Dairy Road just before 8:15 a.m., Wednesday.

Firefighters were captured on camera working quickly to extinguish the massive flames.

There were no injuries reported.

Multiple vehicles were damaged but the exact number remains unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

