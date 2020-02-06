Flames break out at Hallandale Beach duplex

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a large fire that erupted inside a duplex in Hallandale Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southeast Ninth Court and Third Avenue just after 5 a.m., Thursday.

Nearly 50 firefighters worked to put out the flames that engulfed the single-story structure and to prevent another nearby building from catching fire.

Approximately 30 minutes later, the flames were extinguished.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the structure’s roof could be seen charred and left with several holes.

The nearby building sustained minor damage.

One resident was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross will be responding to the scene to assist the residents who were affected.

