Fla. democratic candidates running for governor gather at Hollywood forum

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Democratic candidates running for governor of Florida gathered for a gubernatorial forum in Hollywood.

The candidates spoke to the Florida League of Mayors and the Florida League of Cities, Wednesday, on why they should be the next governor of Florida.

“This is a very important race from a Florida standpoint, and actually from the nation standpoint,” said Windermere Mayor Gary Bruhn.

Billionaire and last-minute candidate Jeff Greene said he is prepared to spend what it takes to get to Tallahassee.

“Florida needs a lot of help, and I’ve decided I’m going to get off the sidelines and really try to make a difference,” said Greene.

Meanwhile, congresswoman Gwen Graham emphasized the importance of city leadership.

“Let cities work, right? Let cities work,” Graham said.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum said he hopes he’ll be the one to win the democratic nomination and take down Republicans in the fall.

“Strong cities build strong counties, and strong counties have to build a strong state,” Gillum said.

Former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine rounded out the group and has been aggressively campaigning throughout the summer.

“The one thing I will not do is nothing,” said Levine. “I said I’m going to take action. I’m going to get things done.”

With early voting for the Florida primary elections already underway, the window is closing for candidates.

Come November, only one candidate can run for governor on the democratic ticket.

Republican candidates Ron DeSantis and Adam Putnam declined an invitation to the forum in Hollywood.

The Florida primary election is scheduled to take place on Aug. 28.

