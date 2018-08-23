Fla. candidates running for governor campaign across state days ahead of primary

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several gubernatorial candidates are stumping for votes across Florida just days away from the primary election.

Republican Adam Putnam continued his Florida First tour in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday.

Putnam stopped at La Carreta, a popular Cuban restaurant, touting South Florida’s diversity to a critical Cuban base of potential voters.

“We’re in the closing stretch of this. This is all about energizing our base, making sure they show up,” said Putnam.

Putnam, once considered the favorite for the Republican nomination, now finds himself in a tight race against opponent Ron DeSantis, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump.

“It’s a true honor to be standing here endorsed by the president of the United States,” DeSantis said at a rally in Tampa.

While the GOP governor battle is just a two-man race, the democratic field is a much more crowded competition.

Congresswoman Gwen Graham is holding a narrow lead over a wide range of party hopefuls, according to several polls.

Graham focused her efforts in Tallahassee Thursday, where she also submitted her own ballot during early voting.

“The momentum, the excitement, the support that we feel is phenomenal,” said Graham. “We’re going to win this race.”

Jimmy Buffet is expected to endorse Graham for governor, Thursday night, at Margaritaville in Hollywood.

If elected, Graham would be Florida’s first female governor.

Graham’s toughest opponent, according to a top democratic pollster, is former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine.

The Levine camp released its final campaign advertisement for TV just five days ahead of the primary election.

“This is our moment to show America that when people pull together, there’s nothing we will not do to make life better,” Levine said in the campaign ad.

Then there’s Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who has been endorsed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a former democratic candidate for president.

Dreamers with the Immigration Coalition in Miami gave Gillum a surge in support, Thursday.

“We’re going to continue all the way until election day,” said Gillum. “We’re not going to let any vote escape us.”

Billionaire Jeff Green rounds out the gubernatorial group for the democratic candidates.

“I’m the only candidate running who actually started a school,” said Green.

Green has already started to take down his campaign ads.

The Florida primary election takes place on Aug. 28.

