Five guys arrested for fighting at Five Guys restaurant in Florida

STUART, Fla. (WSVN) — Five guys were at an appropriately named restaurant when they got into a brawl.

According to Stuart Police, officers received a report of a fist fight taking place inside of a Five Guys burger restaurant.

When officers arrived, they ended up taking five people into custody.

Police arrested three juvenile males and two adult males and charged them for fighting.

The cause of the fight is currently unknown.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.