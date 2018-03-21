FIU to hold vigil to remember victims of pedestrian bridge collapse

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University is holding a vigil in honor of the six victims killed when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto the ground in front of the university.

The vigil is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the university’s Graham Center Ballroom and will continue at a memorial site at the corner of Southwest Eighth Street and 107th Avenue.

At the memorial site, attendees will have the opportunity to leave flowers, candles and say prayers for the victims.

Event organizers are expecting a large turnout to honor the half-dozen victims, including 18-year-old FIU student Alexa Duran.

