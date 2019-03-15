FIU to hold moment of silence on anniversary of fatal pedestrian bridge collapse

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Friday marks one year since the Southwest Eighth Street pedestrian bridge collapsed near Florida International University.

The school said they will be holding a moment of silence at 1:47 p.m. to remember and honor the six lives lost that day.

Join us this Friday to honor the victims of the Southwest 8th Street pedestrian bridge accident. We will be live-streaming at https://t.co/V6RUACHpAS and on facebook for those who cannot attend in person. https://t.co/oMMZCmpmgA — FIU (@FIU) March 12, 2019

The FIU flag will be flown at half-staff as the Graham Center bells ring out six times, once for each of the victims.

