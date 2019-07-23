FIU student honored with proclamation for helping homeless students

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Florida International University student has been honored with a proclamation for helping fellow students who are homeless.

Steve Marin received the proclamation at the Miami-Dade Commission Chambers, Tuesday.

Marin helps fellow students through the college’s Fostering Panther Pride program.

“The recognition is great, but it’s more about getting recognition for the program as a whole,” said Marin, “and just for the upcoming years to get as much recognition as possible so that we can raise the maximum amount of funds possibly to raise.”

The program ensures that homeless FIU students have food and shelter.

