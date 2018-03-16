FIU student among 6 dead in bridge collapse

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University’s president confirmed a female student was among the six dead, after a pedestrian bridge collapsed near the campus Thursday afternoon.

“Everybody is in shock here and we just want answers,” said FIU President Mark Rosenberg. “We understand that one of the victims was a student … it’s up to the Medical Examiner’s to release the names.”

Meanwhile, recovery efforts are underway Friday morning as crews work to remove the eight cars trapped underneath the rubble.

“None have been removed as of yet,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alberto Zabaleta, “again only the six that we’ve been able to confirm are the only ones that we’ve been able to reach out to. However, they’re saying ‘at least’, because there is a possibility, the sad possibility, that under the concrete there may be additional vehicles.”

Officials are warning the recovery process will be slow. As a result, Southwest Eighth Street, one of the busiest streets in the county has been shutdown indefinitely between 107th Avenue and 118th Avenue.

Search and rescue efforts went late into the night Thursday as crews held out hope, looking and listening for signs of life.

Ten other victims were removed and transported to area hospitals. None of the victims have been identified at this point.

The pedestrian bridge which was not yet opened to the public, collapsed over traffic following a “stress test.”

The National Transportation Safety Board have a team on scene investigating the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.