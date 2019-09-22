FIU professor leads project to turn Brownsville park into community garden

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers and residents joined forces to plant for a purpose at a park in Miami-Dade County’s Brownsville neighborhood, thanks in part to the efforts of a Florida International University faculty member.

7News cameras captured participants hard at work planting fruit and vegetable trees throughout Glenwood Park in Northwest Miami-Dade, Sunday.

The undertaking is a collaboration between community leaders and the NFL to transform the park into a community garden.

The project is being led by FIU professor Iqbal Akhtar.

“What we’re doing is we’re planting some mature fruit trees. We’re giving away 100 fruit trees to the community, and we’re developing a community garden and beds with different types of herbs,” said Akhtar, “so that people in the community can have access to fresh fruits and vegetables on a regular basis.”

The park will also host a local farmer’s market that will provide fresh produce for the neighborhood.

