FIU Police release updated sketch of man who assaulted 2 high schoolers

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University released an updated sketch of a man they said assaulted two high school students.
Officials believe the person responsible for the attack is between the ages of 18 and 20 years old. He’s accused of beating a pair of MAST Academy students at FIU’s Biscayne Bay campus on Sept. 10.
The students were rushed to a nearby hospital with substantial injuries.
In the new sketch, police described the man as having medium-dark complexion with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with graphics on the front as well as dark colored cargo shorts.
If you have any information on the man in the sketch, you’re urged to call FIU Police at 305-348-2443.
