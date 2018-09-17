FIU Police release updated sketch of man who assaulted 2 high schoolers

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University released an updated sketch of a man they said assaulted two high school students.

Officials believe the person responsible for the attack is between the ages of 18 and 20 years old. He’s accused of beating a pair of MAST Academy students at FIU’s Biscayne Bay campus on Sept. 10.

The students were rushed to a nearby hospital with substantial injuries.

In the new sketch, police described the man as having medium-dark complexion with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with graphics on the front as well as dark colored cargo shorts.

UPDATED ARTWORK and DESCRIPTION in FIU aggravated battery – please RT and cover the community. Let's find this guy! Call 305 471-8477 or use https://t.co/fTWbLSTsjM "Submit a Tip" for web tip. #StartTheGood pic.twitter.com/KYquA9SglM — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) September 17, 2018

If you have any information on the man in the sketch, you’re urged to call FIU Police at 305-348-2443.

