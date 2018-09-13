FIU Police release sketch of man who brutally assaulted 2 high school students

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University Police released a sketch of a man they believe is behind the brutal beating of two high school students.

Officials believe the person responsible may be between the ages of 16 and 18 years old. He’s accused of attacking a pair of MAST Academy students at FIU’s Biscayne Bay campus on Monday morning.

The students were rushed to a nearby hospital with substantial injuries. Fifteen-year-old Isabela Perdomo was listed in stable condition. However, the other student, 16-year-old James Critz, remains in critical condition.

Police said the students were on campus collecting samples for an experiment prior to the attack.

If you have any information on the man in the sketch, you’re urged to call FIU Police at 305-348-2443.

